Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Mosaic Co/The (MOS, FMC, MON, SMG, AVD)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mosaic Co/The ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 62.70. Following is Fmc Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 52.69. Monsanto Co ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.27.

Scotts Miracle follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.51, and Amer Vanguard rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 10.16.

