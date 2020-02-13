Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Healthcare Servs (HCSG, MGRC, CPRT, CTAS, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Healthcare Servs ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 948.72. Mcgrath Rentcorp is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 151.22. Copart Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 73.27.

Cintas Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 63.57, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 37.88.

