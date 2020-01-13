Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Consumer Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Ally Financial I (ALLY, NNI, FCFS, CACC, EZPW)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ally Financial I ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 503.28. Following is Nelnet Inc-Cl A with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.36. Firstcash Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.75.

Credit Acceptanc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.23, and Ezcorp Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 10.41.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ezcorp Inc-A on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Ezcorp Inc-A have risen 4.4%. We continue to monitor Ezcorp Inc-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.