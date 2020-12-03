Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Cable One Inc (CABO, CHTR, CMCSA, MSGN, DISH)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 56.75. Charter Commun-A is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.35. Comcast Corp-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.06.

Msg Networks- A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 4.96, and Dish Network-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 4.68.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cable One Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cable One Inc in search of a potential trend change.