Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Cable One Inc (CABO, CHTR, CMCSA, DISH, MSGN)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 64.84. Charter Commun-A is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.60. Comcast Corp-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.09.

Dish Network-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 4.58, and Msg Networks- A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 4.27.

