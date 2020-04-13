Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Expeditors Intl (EXPD, HUBG, CHRW, FWRD, XPO)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Expeditors Intl ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.55. Following is Hub Group-A with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.71. Ch Robinson ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.94.

Forward Air Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.48, and Xpo Logistics In rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.13.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Xpo Logistics In on March 26th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $56.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Xpo Logistics In have risen 9.1%. We continue to monitor Xpo Logistics In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.