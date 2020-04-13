Chemocentryx Inc is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (CCXI, RGEN, GHDX, RTRX, OSIR)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Chemocentryx Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 524.21. Repligen Corp is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 315.35. Genomic Health I ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 126.37.

Retrophin Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 98.41, and Osiris Therapeut rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 92.84.

