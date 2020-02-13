Chegg Inc is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (CHGG, BFAM, STRA, LOPE, ABCD)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 160.32. Bright Horizons is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 68.34. Strayer Educatio ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.84.

Grand Canyon Edu follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.93, and Cambium Learning rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.65.

