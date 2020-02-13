Biotelemetry Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (BEAT, LHCG, CHE, CRVL, AMED)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Biotelemetry Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 159.90. Lhc Group Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 127.06. Chemed Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 80.14.

Corvel Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 75.89, and Amedisys Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 70.52.

