Amphastar Pharma is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (AMPH, ZTS, MRK, CTLT, LLY)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Amphastar Pharma ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 224.25. Zoetis Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 62.43. Merck & Co ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 49.85.

Catalent Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.42, and Eli Lilly & Co rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.26.

