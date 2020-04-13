Ally Financial I has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Consumer Finance Industry (ALLY, NNI, CACC, EZPW, GDOT)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ally Financial I ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 282.81. Nelnet Inc-Cl A is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.45. Credit Acceptanc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 11.09.

Ezcorp Inc-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.14, and Green Dot Corp-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.87.

