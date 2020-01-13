Aaon Inc is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (AAON, AWI, SSD, LII, UFPI)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Aaon Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 164.07. Armstrong World is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 65.15. Simpson Mfg ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 63.74.

Lennox Intl Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.05, and Universal Forest rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 43.50.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aaon Inc on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $47.93. Since that recommendation, shares of Aaon Inc have risen 6.0%. We continue to monitor Aaon Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.