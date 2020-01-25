MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (SBUX, MCD, YUM, DNKN, CMG)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:22am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Starbucks Corp ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Mcdonalds Corp is next with a CE of $2,000. Yum! Brands Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.

Dunkin' Brands G follows with a CE of $1,000, and Chipotle Mexican rounds out the top five with a CE of $509.

