Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (SBUX, MCD, YUM, DNKN, CMG)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Starbucks Corp ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Mcdonalds Corp is next with a CE of $2,000. Yum! Brands Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.
Dunkin' Brands G follows with a CE of $1,000, and Chipotle Mexican rounds out the top five with a CE of $509.
