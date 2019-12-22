Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (CPT, RESI, BRG, AIV, MORE)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Camden Prop Tr ranks highest with a CE of $368. Altisource is next with a CE of $114. Bluerock Residen ranks third highest with a CE of $82.

Apartment Invest follows with a CE of $77, and Monogram Residen rounds out the top five with a CE of $74.

