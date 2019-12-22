Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (CPT, RESI, BRG, AIV, MORE)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Camden Prop Tr ranks highest with a CE of $368. Altisource is next with a CE of $114. Bluerock Residen ranks third highest with a CE of $82.
Apartment Invest follows with a CE of $77, and Monogram Residen rounds out the top five with a CE of $74.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bluerock Residen on December 7th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Bluerock Residen have risen 23.3%. We continue to monitor Bluerock Residen for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash camden prop tr altisource amex:brg bluerock residen apartment invest :more monogram residen