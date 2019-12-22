Top 5 Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (T, VZ, ATNI, IDT, WIN)
Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
At&T Inc ranks highest with a CE of $5,000. Verizon Communic is next with a CE of $2,000. Atn Internationa ranks third highest with a CE of $215.
Idt Corp-Class B follows with a CE of $149, and Windstream Holdi rounds out the top five with a CE of $43.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Windstream Holdi on February 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.17. Since that call, shares of Windstream Holdi have fallen 79.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
