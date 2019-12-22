Starbucks Corp has the Highest Level of Cash in the Restaurants Industry (SBUX, MCD, YUM, DNKN, CMG)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Starbucks Corp ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Mcdonalds Corp with a CE of $2,000. Yum! Brands Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.

Dunkin' Brands G follows with a CE of $1,000, and Chipotle Mexican rounds out the top five with a CE of $509.

