Shares of Discovery Comm-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Broadcasting Industry (DISCA, DISCK, SBGI, TRCO, AMCX)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:24am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Discovery Comm-A ranks highest with a CE of $7,000. Following is Discovery Comm-C with a CE of $7,000. Sinclair Broad-A ranks third highest with a CE of $681.

Tribune Media -A follows with a CE of $674, and Amc Networks-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $559.

Keywords: highest level of cash discovery comm-a discovery comm-c sinclair broad-a tribune media -a amc networks-a

Ticker(s): DISCA DISCK SBGI TRCO AMCX

