Shares of Baker Hughes Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (BHI, FTI, SLB, HAL, NOV)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Baker Hughes Inc ranks highest with a CE of $7,000. Following is Technipfmc Plc with a CE of $6,000. Schlumberger Ltd ranks third highest with a CE of $5,000.

Halliburton Co follows with a CE of $2,000, and Natl Oilwell Var rounds out the top five with a CE of $1,000.

