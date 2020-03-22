Shares of Alphabet Inc-C Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Internet Software & Services Industry (GOOG, GOOGL, FB, EBAY, TWTR)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Alphabet Inc-C ranks highest with a CE of $102,000. Following is Alphabet Inc-A with a CE of $102,000. Facebook Inc-A ranks third highest with a CE of $42,000.

Ebay Inc follows with a CE of $6,000, and Twitter Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $4,000.

