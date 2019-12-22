Rr Donnelley & S has the Highest Level of Cash in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, BRC, EBF, QUAD, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks highest with a CE of $273. Following is Brady Corp - A with a CE of $134. Ennis Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $96.

Quad Graphics In follows with a CE of $64, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $59.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Deluxe Corp on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Deluxe Corp have risen 4.2%. We continue to monitor Deluxe Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.