Rr Donnelley & S has the Highest Level of Cash in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, BRC, EBF, QUAD, DLX)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Rr Donnelley & S ranks highest with a CE of $273. Following is Brady Corp - A with a CE of $134. Ennis Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $96.
Quad Graphics In follows with a CE of $64, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $59.
