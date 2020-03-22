Rr Donnelley & S is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (RRD, BRC, EBF, QUAD, DLX)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Rr Donnelley & S ranks highest with a CE of $273. Brady Corp - A is next with a CE of $134. Ennis Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $96.
Quad Graphics In follows with a CE of $64, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $59.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Quad Graphics In on March 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.36. Since that call, shares of Quad Graphics In have fallen 16.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest level of cash rr donnelley & s brady corp - a ennis inc quad graphics in deluxe corp