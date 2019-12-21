Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Macy'S Inc in the Department Stores Industry (M, KSS, JWN, JCP, DDS)
Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Macy'S Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Kohls Corp is next with a CE of $1,000. Nordstrom Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.
J.C. Penney Co follows with a CE of $458, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $124.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macy'S Inc on November 15th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.11. Since that call, shares of Macy'S Inc have fallen 49.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
