Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Hff Inc-A in the Real Estate Services Industry (HF, JLL, RLGY, MMI, ASPS)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a CE of $273. Jones Lang Lasal is next with a CE of $268. Realogy Holdings ranks third highest with a CE of $227.

Marcus & Millich follows with a CE of $221, and Altisource Port rounds out the top five with a CE of $154.

