Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Equity Commonwea in the Office REITs Industry (EQC, VNO, BXP, ARE, PKY)

Written on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 5:06am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Equity Commonwea ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Vornado Rlty Tst is next with a CE of $2,000. Boston Propertie ranks third highest with a CE of $435.

Alexandria Real follows with a CE of $254, and Parkway Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $230.

