Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Equity Commonwea in the Office REITs Industry (EQC, VNO, BXP, ARE, PKY)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Equity Commonwea ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Vornado Rlty Tst is next with a CE of $2,000. Boston Propertie ranks third highest with a CE of $435.

Alexandria Real follows with a CE of $254, and Parkway Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $230.

