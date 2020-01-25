Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Camden Prop Tr in the Residential REITs Industry (CPT, RESI, BRG, AIV, MORE)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Camden Prop Tr ranks highest with a CE of $368. Altisource is next with a CE of $114. Bluerock Residen ranks third highest with a CE of $82.

Apartment Invest follows with a CE of $77, and Monogram Residen rounds out the top five with a CE of $74.

