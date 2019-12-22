Mosaic Co/The has the Highest Level of Cash in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MOS, MON, CF, FMC, CGA)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Mosaic Co/The ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is Monsanto Co with a CE of $2,000. Cf Industries Ho ranks third highest with a CE of $835.

Fmc Corp follows with a CE of $283, and China Green Agriculture Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $151.

