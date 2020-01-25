Macy'S Inc has the Highest Level of Cash in the Department Stores Industry (M, KSS, JWN, JCP, DDS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Macy'S Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Kohls Corp is next with a CE of $1,000. Nordstrom Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.

J.C. Penney Co follows with a CE of $458, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $124.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dillards Inc-A on November 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $72.61. Since that call, shares of Dillards Inc-A have fallen 3.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.