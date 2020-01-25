MySmarTrend
Home Depot Inc has the Highest Level of Cash in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (HD, LOW, LL, SHOS, TTS)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:19am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a CE of $4,000. Following is Lowe'S Cos Inc with a CE of $1,000. Lumber Liquidato ranks third highest with a CE of $20.

Sears Hometown A follows with a CE of $15, and Tile Shop Hldgs rounds out the top five with a CE of $7.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tile Shop Hldgs on October 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.43. Since that call, shares of Tile Shop Hldgs have fallen 6.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

