Home Depot Inc has the Highest Level of Cash in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (HD, LOW, LL, SHOS, TTS)
Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a CE of $4,000. Following is Lowe'S Cos Inc with a CE of $1,000. Lumber Liquidato ranks third highest with a CE of $20.
Sears Hometown A follows with a CE of $15, and Tile Shop Hldgs rounds out the top five with a CE of $7.
