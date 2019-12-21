Highest Level of Cash in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of Sprint Corp (S, TMUS, TDS, USM, SPOK)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Sprint Corp ranks highest with a CE of $9,000. T-Mobile Us Inc is next with a CE of $1,000. Telephone & Data ranks third highest with a CE of $719.

Us Cellular Corp follows with a CE of $402, and Spok Holdings In rounds out the top five with a CE of $107.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sprint Corp on September 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.47. Since that call, shares of Sprint Corp have fallen 18.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.