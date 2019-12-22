Highest Level of Cash in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of Sprint Corp (S, TMUS, TDS, USM, SPOK)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Sprint Corp ranks highest with a CE of $9,000. T-Mobile Us Inc is next with a CE of $1,000. Telephone & Data ranks third highest with a CE of $719.
Us Cellular Corp follows with a CE of $402, and Spok Holdings In rounds out the top five with a CE of $107.
