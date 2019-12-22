Highest Level of Cash in the Soft Drinks Industry Detected in Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The (KO, PEP, MNST, FIZZ, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Coca-Cola Co/The ranks highest with a CE of $21,000. Following is Pepsico Inc with a CE of $20,000. Monster Beverage ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.

Natl Beverage follows with a CE of $136, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the top five with a CE of $17.

