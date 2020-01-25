Highest Level of Cash in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of At&T Inc (T, VZ, ATNI, IDT, WIN)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

At&T Inc ranks highest with a CE of $5,000. Verizon Communic is next with a CE of $2,000. Atn Internationa ranks third highest with a CE of $215.

Idt Corp-Class B follows with a CE of $149, and Windstream Holdi rounds out the top five with a CE of $43.

