Highest Level of Cash in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Manpowergroup In (MAN, WAGE, KFY, NSP, TNET)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Manpowergroup In ranks highest with a CE of $689. Wageworks is next with a CE of $678. Korn/Ferry Intl ranks third highest with a CE of $531.

Insperity Inc follows with a CE of $356, and Trinet Group Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $336.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Insperity Inc on December 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $83.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Insperity Inc have risen 10.4%. We continue to monitor Insperity Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.