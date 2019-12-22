Highest Level of Cash in the Diversified REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Istar Inc (STAR, ESRT, CLNY, WPC, PSB)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Istar Inc ranks highest with a CE of $658. Empire State Rea is next with a CE of $464. Colony Capital-A ranks third highest with a CE of $462.
Wp Carey Inc follows with a CE of $162, and Ps Business Park rounds out the top five with a CE of $115.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Istar Inc on May 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Istar Inc have risen 51.0%. We continue to monitor Istar Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash istar inc empire state rea :clny colony capital-a wp carey inc ps business park