Highest Level of Cash in the Diversified REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Istar Inc (STAR, ESRT, CLNY, WPC, PSB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Istar Inc ranks highest with a CE of $658. Empire State Rea is next with a CE of $464. Colony Capital-A ranks third highest with a CE of $462.

Wp Carey Inc follows with a CE of $162, and Ps Business Park rounds out the top five with a CE of $115.

