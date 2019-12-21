Highest Level of Cash in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Tjx Cos Inc (TJX, GPS, LB, ROST, FL)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Tjx Cos Inc ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Gap Inc/The with a CE of $2,000. L Brands Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.
Ross Stores Inc follows with a CE of $1,000, and Foot Locker Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $849.
