Hasbro Inc is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (HAS, MAT, BC, PII, JOUT)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Hasbro Inc ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is Mattel Inc with a CE of $1,000. Brunswick Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $450.
Polaris Inds follows with a CE of $138, and Johnson Outdoo-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $110.
