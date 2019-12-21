Hasbro Inc is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (HAS, MAT, BC, PII, JOUT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Hasbro Inc ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is Mattel Inc with a CE of $1,000. Brunswick Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $450.

Polaris Inds follows with a CE of $138, and Johnson Outdoo-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $110.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Johnson Outdoo-A on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $61.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Johnson Outdoo-A have risen 23.9%. We continue to monitor Johnson Outdoo-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.