Ford Motor Co has the Highest Level of Cash in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (F, GM, TSLA, THO, WGO)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Ford Motor Co ranks highest with a CE of $39,000. General Motors C is next with a CE of $24,000. Tesla Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.

Thor Industries follows with a CE of $223, and Winnebago Inds rounds out the top five with a CE of $36.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Winnebago Inds on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Winnebago Inds have risen 27.2%. We continue to monitor Winnebago Inds for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.