Discovery Comm-A has the Highest Level of Cash in the Broadcasting Industry (DISCA, DISCK, SBGI, TRCO, AMCX)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Discovery Comm-A ranks highest with a CE of $7,000. Discovery Comm-C is next with a CE of $7,000. Sinclair Broad-A ranks third highest with a CE of $681.
Tribune Media -A follows with a CE of $674, and Amc Networks-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $559.
