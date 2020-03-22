MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Discovery Comm-A is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (DISCA, DISCK, SBGI, TRCO, AMCX)

Written on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 5:27am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Discovery Comm-A ranks highest with a CE of $7,000. Following is Discovery Comm-C with a CE of $7,000. Sinclair Broad-A ranks third highest with a CE of $681.

Tribune Media -A follows with a CE of $674, and Amc Networks-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $559.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amc Networks-A on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.86. Since that call, shares of Amc Networks-A have fallen 26.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest level of cash discovery comm-a discovery comm-c sinclair broad-a tribune media -a amc networks-a

Ticker(s): DISCA DISCK SBGI TRCO AMCX

Contact David Diaz