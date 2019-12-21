Discovery Comm-A is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (DISCA, DISCK, SBGI, TRCO, AMCX)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Discovery Comm-A ranks highest with a CE of $7,000. Discovery Comm-C is next with a CE of $7,000. Sinclair Broad-A ranks third highest with a CE of $681.

Tribune Media -A follows with a CE of $674, and Amc Networks-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $559.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amc Networks-A on September 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.18. Since that call, shares of Amc Networks-A have fallen 19.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.