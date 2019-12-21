Comcast Corp-A has the Highest Level of Cash in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CMCSA, DISH, CHTR, LORL, CABO)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Comcast Corp-A ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Dish Network-A with a CE of $2,000. Charter Commun-A ranks third highest with a CE of $621.

Loral Space & Co follows with a CE of $255, and Cable One Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $162.

