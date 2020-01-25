Coca-Cola Co/The has the Highest Level of Cash in the Soft Drinks Industry (KO, PEP, MNST, FIZZ, COKE)
Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Coca-Cola Co/The ranks highest with a CE of $21,000. Pepsico Inc is next with a CE of $20,000. Monster Beverage ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.
Natl Beverage follows with a CE of $136, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the top five with a CE of $17.
