Centurylink Inc is Among the Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (CTL, I, IRDM, CCOI, ZAYO)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Centurylink Inc ranks highest with a CE of $551. Following is Intelsat Sa with a CE of $525. Iridium Communic ranks third highest with a CE of $298.
Cogent Communica follows with a CE of $247, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the top five with a CE of $221.
