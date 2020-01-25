Centurylink Inc is Among the Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (CTL, I, IRDM, CCOI, ZAYO)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Centurylink Inc ranks highest with a CE of $551. Following is Intelsat Sa with a CE of $525. Iridium Communic ranks third highest with a CE of $298.

Cogent Communica follows with a CE of $247, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the top five with a CE of $221.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Zayo Group Holdi on January 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Zayo Group Holdi have risen 35.8%. We continue to monitor Zayo Group Holdi for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.