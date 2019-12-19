Vicor Corp is Among the Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (VICR, BGC, AME, GNRC, THR)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Vicor Corp ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 132.15. Gen Cable Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.63. Ametek Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.41.

Generac Holdings follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.86, and Thermon Group Ho rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.07.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gen Cable Corp on November 29th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.48. Since that recommendation, shares of Gen Cable Corp have risen 39.7%. We continue to monitor Gen Cable Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.