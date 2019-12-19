Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (HF, MMI, JLL, RMAX, RLGY)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.49. Following is Marcus & Millich with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.24. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.08.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.78, and Realogy Holdings rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.08.

