Top 5 Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (JCP, JWN, KSS, DDS, M)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

J.C. Penney Co ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.66. Following is Nordstrom Inc with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.22. Kohls Corp ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.90.

Dillards Inc-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.69, and Macy'S Inc rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.30.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macy'S Inc on November 15th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.11. Since that call, shares of Macy'S Inc have fallen 50.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.