Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (CABO, DISH, CHTR, GNCMA, CMCSA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.68. Following is Dish Network-A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.48. Charter Commun-A ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.17.

Gen Comm-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.23, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.35.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gen Comm-A on March 17th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Gen Comm-A have risen 80.0%. We continue to monitor Gen Comm-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.