Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (KTOS, KEYW, MRCY, AVAV, CUB)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Kratos Defense & ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 63.95. Keyw Holding Cor is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 46.98. Mercury Systems ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 42.42.

Aerovironment In follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.45, and Cubic Corp rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.65.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Keyw Holding Cor on March 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Keyw Holding Cor have risen 43.5%. We continue to monitor Keyw Holding Cor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.