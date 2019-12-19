Shares of Vertex Pharm Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Biotechnology Industry (VRTX, GHDX, IONS, BMRN, RGEN)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Vertex Pharm ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1,215.23. Following is Genomic Health I with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 470.62. Ionis Pharmaceut ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 465.88.

Biomarin Pharmac follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 275.66, and Repligen Corp rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 140.11.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vertex Pharm on October 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $178.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Vertex Pharm have risen 21.9%. We continue to monitor Vertex Pharm for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.